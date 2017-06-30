June weather recap - what's with all the 90s and the wind?

- As we wrap up June, we've seen quite the temperature swing this month. We've had some 60 degree days, and also some 90 degree days. Do these numbers mean anything -- and could they predict the weather for the rest of the summer for us?

FOX 2 Weather Authority Derek Kevra looked at the numbers of years past to see if there's a pattern.

In 2017, we had three days when the high temp reached 90 degrees, and only one day with a high temp in the 60s. Last year, 2016, was a hot one. We had five days reach high temps in the 90s -- and zero days with only a 60 degree high temp. Temperatures were pretty even-keeled for 2015, 2014 and 2013.

But, looking back even further -- 2012 was quite the anomoly year. In June 2012, we saw nine days with high temps in the 90s and two days with highs in the 60s.

Strangely enough, Derek says our June weather patterns DO give us an indication of what July and August will be like.

In 2016 and 2012 when we had more 90 degree days, the rest of summer was very hot. Whereas in 2013 and 2014, when we had more high temps in the 60s than in the 90s, the rest of summer was cool.

So, since June 2017 had more 90 degree days, history suggests we're in for a warm summer.

June was also a windy month. June 2017 has been windier compared to the Junes of 2016, 2015 and 2014, but it doesn't stand out as "one of the windiest months ever." In fact, March, April and May have all been about as windy as June.

What does stand out, though, is that the wind has seemed to spike every Friday/Saturday/Sunday. So maybe we just noticed it more because it keeps happening on the weekends!

Derek tracked the numbers and we had ZERO days with wind under 10 mph; 19 days with wind over 15 mph and 8 days with wind over 25 mph.