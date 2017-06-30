A check of the weather on July 4, 1776

- Let's take a trip down memory lane. What was the "first" July 4 like? FOX 2 Weather Authority Derek Kevra takes us back to July 4, 1776 to see what the weather was like on that day in Philadelphia.

On that day, the Second Continental Congress headed towards the city to sign the Declaration of Independence.

We know this - Thomas Jefferson was a huge weather nut. So much so, that he took daily weather observations. On July 4, 1776, he took four observations - one at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

At 6 a.m., he recorded a temperature of 68 degrees. (Yes, he traveled with a thermometer with him to Philadelphia to keep up with his weather observations.)

Usually, Jefferson would take the high between 3-5 p.m. -- but he didn't on July 4. We're guessing he was a little busy signing something important.

So, instead, he took the observation right before and right after. So, his records show a high of 76 degrees.

Another weather guy in town by the name of Phineas Pemberton also recorded a high of 76 degrees for the day. Both of their records also show the day was partly cloudy with a north wind, and that storms proceeded the 4th.