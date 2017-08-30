Strangers form human chain to rescue elderly man

- An elderly man who was stuck in his SUV in the flooding in Houston was rescued by more than a dozen bystanders who joined hands to form a human chain.

The man was caught in the deep floodwaters near Interstate 10 and video shot by another bystander, Stephanie Mata, shows someone getting rope and bringing it to the group of at least 17 people holding hands trying to reach the man.

One man is seen climbing up on top of the vehicle while others pull the door open and pull the man out and carry him to safety. "Just shows that no matter what was going on before everything started, we could put everything aside and come together," Mata said.