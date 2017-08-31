Harvey victim plays hauntingly beautiful piano in flooded home

- Aric Harding went home to see the damage from Hurricane Harvey for the first time and to hopefully grab a couple of things.

When he went inside, the water was still deep throughout his home, rippling around him as he sat down at the piano and played a hauntingly beautiful melody.

"I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance," he posted. "I grabbed the kids favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's finally sinking in a little," he said.

Harding says a third of the homes in his town of Friendswood are flooded, but the whole town is buzzing with people helping each other.

"What we used to have going as a city is gone," he posted. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."