Powerful Hurricane Irma aims at Caribbean islands

- Hurricane Irma strengthened on Tuesday morning, making it the first Category 5 storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory indicates Irma maintains strong winds now at 180 mph and is now the "strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in National Hurricane Center records," the NHC tweeted Tuesday.

Central Florida is now in the "cone of uncertainty." If there is going to be any impact to the Tampa Bay area, it will be as early as late Sunday.

Officials across the northeastern Caribbean canceled airline flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the region as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late Tuesday.

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for Florida on Monday. Forecasters say it's too soon to say when -- or even if -- the storm will hit the state, but officials say it's not too early to prepare.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott wrote in the order announcing the move. "I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm."

Governor Scott has been tweeting pleas to Floridians to begin preparing and to encourage others to do the same.

Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

States of emergency were also declared in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands while people on various Caribbean islands boarded up homes and rushed to find last-minute supplies, forming long lines outside supermarkets and gas stations.

Irma had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) late Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered 410 miles (660 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

LINK: Track Irma on MyFoxHurricane.com

Authorities warned that the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, cause landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters).

"This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane," U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp warned. "It's not time to get on a surfboard."

The storm's center was expected to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

Residents on the U.S. East Coast were urged to monitor the storm's progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

"This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey," Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

In the Caribbean, hurricane warnings were issued for 12 island groups, including Antigua, where the governor urged people to evacuate the tiny island of Anegada if they could ahead of the storm.

Vivian Wheatley, proprietor of the Anegada Reef Hotel, planned to stay behind. She said she would stay in one of the hotel rooms and take advantage of the generator since there were no guests

"We know it's a very powerful (storm), and we know it's going to be very close," she said. "Let's hope for the best."

CLICK TO ENLARGE

People in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico braced for electricity outages after the director of the island's power company predicted that storm damage could leave some areas without electricity for four to six months. But "some areas will have power (back) in less than a week," Ricardo Ramos told radio station Notiuno 630 AM. The utility's infrastructure has deteriorated greatly during a decade-long recession, and Puerto Ricans experienced an island wide outage last year.

Both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands expected 4 inches to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain and winds of 40-50 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

A hurricane warning was posted for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin islands. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Guadeloupe and a tropical storm watch for Dominica.



The below information is provided by the Florida Department of Emergency Management:

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days

Food - at least enough for 3 to 7 days

- non-perishable packaged or canned food / juices

- foods for infants or the elderly

- snack foods

- non-electric can opener

- cooking tools / fuel

- paper plates / plastic utensils

Blankets / Pillows, etc.

Clothing - seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes

First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs

Special Items - for babies and the elderly

Toiletries - hygiene items

Moisture wipes

Flashlight / Batteries

Radio - Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Cash - Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.

Keys

Toys, Books and Games

Important documents - in a waterproof container

- insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.

- document all valuables with videotape if possible

Tools - keep a set with you during the storm

Vehicle fuel tanks filled

Pet care items

- proper identification / immunization records

- ample supply of food and water

- a carrier or cage

- medications

- muzzle and leash

RELATED:

- FOX 13 Storm Preparation Shopping List (PDF)

- Hurricane preparation tips

- Track Irma on MyFoxHurricane.com