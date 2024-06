A man is dead, and two other people were hurt after a shooting in Detroit.

At 10:40 p.m. Friday, a shooting in the 4700 block of Nevada left one man in his 20s dead and two others injured.

The injured men are being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police Major Crimes at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.