1 person dead, 2 injured after Woodward triple shooting

One person is dead and two people are recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:30 in the 3400 block of Woodward.

Detroit Police say two armed suspects, men ages 23 and 24, entered a business with a 23-year-old woman. Once inside, the two suspects got into an argument with another suspect, which eventually escalated to shots being fired.

In the midst of everything, three people were shot:

The 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 23-year-old suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was eventually taken into custody, too.

Lastly, a 60-year-old man who was inside the business during the shooting was struck. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

After the shooting, the two other suspects fled the scene. One of those suspects were located at the hospital and arrested. Police are still looking for the last suspect, it’s unknown if he was injured or not.

During the investigation, two handguns were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.