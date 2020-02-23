1 person killed, 2 injured in triple shooting in Detroit

Police are investigating a homicide in the 145000 block of Griggs on Detroit's west side.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., the victims and suspects were at a gathering when an argument started. This resulted in the suspect firing shots killing a 49-year-old man.

After the shooting, suspects left the location on foot.

The remaining victims, a 46-year-old woman and 47-year-old man were sent to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say they are still investigating this incident. If anyone has any information please call Detroit Police Department's homicide unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.