1 shot during graduation ceremony at west Michigan high school

Shots rang out at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, leaving one person wounded at a graduation ceremony.

The suspect remains at large, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. East Kentwood is south of Grand Rapids.

East Kentwood was hosting a graduation ceremony of alternative high school Crossroads where 60 students and their families attended the ceremony, reports FOX 17 West Michigan.

At about 8 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "One person confirmed to have been shot. The suspect is outstanding at this time."

