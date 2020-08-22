14-year-old boy shot in the head Friday night in Inkster

On Friday night around 10:35 p.m. Inkster and Michigan State Police responded to the Dearborn View Apartments for a 14-year-old who has been shot in the head.

Investigation revealed that a group of young kids were hanging out at the apartment. The mother of one of the kids was asleep and at some point a handgun was brought out.

Witnesses allege that the suspect,14-year-old shot the victim in the head.

The victim was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is currently in custody.