14-year-old boy shot in the head Friday night in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich - On Friday night around 10:35 p.m. Inkster and Michigan State Police responded to the Dearborn View Apartments for a 14-year-old who has been shot in the head.
Investigation revealed that a group of young kids were hanging out at the apartment. The mother of one of the kids was asleep and at some point a handgun was brought out.
Witnesses allege that the suspect,14-year-old shot the victim in the head.
The victim was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect is currently in custody.