A 14-year-old girl from Dearborn who had been missing since Saturday morning has been found safe.

Reem Alsaidi was last seen at her home on Pinehurst early that morning getting into a car.

Authorities had issued an Endangered Missing Person's Alert for her, and on Monday Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $1,000 for information.

Monday evening police said Reem had been found safe. No other details were given.