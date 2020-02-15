15-year-old who never returned home from school, missing in Detroit

Detroit Police need the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Janae Washington who was last seen Friday around 8:00 am in the 9000 block of Sussex on Detroit's westside.

It's reported that Janae went to school but never returned home.

She's described as a 15-year-old black female 5'3", 140lbs, brown eyes and long black hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a Cody High School uniform, a purple coat, a gray shirt with "Cody" written on the front and a purple sweater and black pants.

Janae is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Janae Washington or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.