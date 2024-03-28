18-year-old shot in back on Detroit's west side, home targeted twice

An 18-year-old was injured in the second outbreak of gun violence to strike one residence in just over a month.

"He got shot in the back. I don’t know how bad it is," said JP Morgan, the father of the victim.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Robson Street near Elmira, on Detroit’s west side.

"I got grand-babies over there. By the grace of God, there wasn't none of my grand-babies in that household," Morgan said.

Police are still sorting through the details, but told FOX 2 the victim is currently being treated for his injuries.

Morgan said he has family members who are licensed to carry – but now he has to bail out his other son who shot back in defense, while also worrying about his 18-year-old in the hospital.

The family has been through this before. This is the second time someone has shot at their home.

"The house is torn up," Morgan said. "I just patched all the holes in it and its back the same."

The father and grandfather stressed that his family needs help as soon as possible.

"We were telling the police, if they are coming back in the daylight, they are going to come again," Morgan said. "What we get is ‘wait, wait – somebody will contact you.’

"They said ‘somebody’s been trying to contact us.’ We (didn't get any) contact from no police officer, no detective, and now they came back and shot it up again. So, what we supposed to do? Lay our heads there?"

After being a victim of gun violence twice, Morgan is beyond fed up.

"It’s like Detroit is getting worse and worse when it comes to these guns," he said. "It gets to the point I get tired of looking at the news in the morning because first thing you going to hear is gun violence – ‘This house got shot up,' ‘little girl got shot when she was sleeping,’ ‘little girl got shot in the backyard,’ because everybody got a gun. I don’t own a gun. What for? And I do security work."

The motive of the shooting is still unknown at this time.