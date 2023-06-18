18-year-old shot, kid grazed by bullet in Father's Day drive-by shooting, DPD says

article

An 18-year-old was shot and a kid was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon according to Detroit Police.

Police on scene say a group was gathered in front of a home in the 18900 block of Oakfield Ave, south of 7 Mile Road. Around 1 p.m., a blue SUV driving southbound fired shots toward the group.

A boy, around 18 years old, was shot and treated at the scene according to police. He is in stable condition.

Police say children were outside with the group and a 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. Her mom rushed her to the hospital from the scene.

The shooting suspects are three men in a blue SUV according to investigators. They have no other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1(800)Speak-Up or the Detroit Police Department.