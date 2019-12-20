2 Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

article

A Carnival cruise ship crashed into another one of its cruise line ships while docking in Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the Carnival Glory, which is based in New Orleans, colliding with the Carnival Legend, which departed from Tampa Dec. 15.

Carnival Cruise Line said the company is assessing the damage to both ships, and said one guest suffered minor injuries aboard the Carnival Glory.

The next cruises for both ships are not expected to be impacted, the cruise line said.