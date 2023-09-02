article

Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly wanted in connection to a carjacking that left two people dead in Monroe on Saturday.

The incident happened outside the Highlander Market, which is located at 1030 E Front.

Police say two people were shot during a carjacking. One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say they are searching for the two alleged suspects and the vehicle that was stolen:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos of the suspect released by Monroe police.

The vehicle that was stolen was a Ford F-150 with a Michigan plate of EML1504. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 734-243-7070.



