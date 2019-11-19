2 police officers hurt in shootout with suspect in Monroe

Two Monroe police officers were hurt in a shootout with a suspect Tuesday morning, the City of Monroe confirmed to FOX 2. They're expected to be okay.

Monroe City Communications Director Jody Egen said the officers responded to an apartment complex at 725 Washington Street for a disturbance when the shooting happened. That's near Monroe and 7th streets.

The officers engaged the suspect and gunfire was exchanged. She said two officers were hurt "slightly" and the suspect was also hurt.

All three were taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. She said the officers were expected to be okay but it's not known yet how seriously the suspect was injured.

It's not known yet what the disturbance was that prompted the police call.

More details are expected at a news conference scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.