2 Year Old Girl Found Wandering in Detroit

Detroit Police are trying to find the parents of a 2-year-old girl.

The child was found Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Appoline, near Chalfonte. She is approximately 2'0", 30 lbs. She has black hair with white and silver beads and is wearing a pink and gray sweatsuit. The zip-up top has “Girl Hero” on the front of it. She is also wearing pink socks and pink/white/blue Nike gym shoes. If you recognize this girl, or knows her parent, or guardian, call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd precinct at 313-596-5200.