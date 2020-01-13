2020 NACTOY Award winners to be announced in Detroit

It's the second Monday in January and in years past, we would be talking about the start of the North American Auto Show and its media preview days. But this year is a bit different because the show has moved to June.

There are no big unveilings at the TCF Center today but the North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicles of the year will still be announced

The event begins at 8 a.m. You can watch a livestream on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page.

One of the finalists for car of the year is the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It has been creating a buzz in the industry because of its power, price and new sleek look.

Also up for the car of the year honors is the sporty and high-tech Hyundai Sonata, and from Toyota, the turbocharged Supra.

The truck of the year features three American-made finalists.

The first is the Ford Ranger, which returns to showrooms after nearly a decade out of the market.

Advertisement

The Jeep Gladiator has the iconic Jeep look with a pickup truck twist.

And also there's the Ram Heavy-Duty, which already took the award for the Motor Trend Truck of the Year.

Finally, for Utility Vehicle of the Year:

The Hyundai Palisade is a three-row SUV and it's Hyundai's biggest.

The Kia Telluride was Motor Trend's SUV of the year.

Also, the sporty and somewhat fuel-efficient Lincoln Aviator rounds out the list.

The winners are expected to be announced shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. FOX 2's Roop Raj will be there and will bring us live coverage.