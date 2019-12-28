25-year-old missing for 10 days after leaving home in Hamtramck

The family of Came Lowe is deeply troubled after the 25-year-old went missing 10 days ago.

She was last seen on Dec. 17 as she was leaving her home in Hamtramck in the 5000 block of Trowbridge, reportedly telling her mother she’d be back.

“‘I’ll be right back.’ Right back means right back. Maybe go to the corner store or the gas station to get pop or a cigarette, I don’t know. But right back means right back. It doesn’t mean I’m going to be gone for 10 days,” her grandmother Carrie Jefferson says. “She left everything there, things she wouldn’t have left.”

Jefferson says Came left all of her belongings at home, something she doesn’t believe she’d do if she left on her own volition. Jefferson believes someone is holding Came against her will.

They say disappearing without a trace and not giving them a call is out of her character.

“I’m telling you, somebody has to have her against her will. She don’t do this,” Jefferson says. “With all the sex trafficking stuff, I don’t know. She’s a pretty girl, you know what I’m saying.”

Advertisement

Came’s family has been getting the word out about her missing via social media, hoping someone has seen her and will come forward with information that will lead to her safe return.

“Please, if you’ve seen her, if you think you’ve seen her, go back to the place and see,” Jefferson says.

If you’ve seen Came or have any information about her disappearance, you’re asked to call the Hamtramck police department.