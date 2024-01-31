2nd parent says her child was sexually assaulted at Wayne County juvenile detention center

Hours after FOX 2 aired a story on the state’s investigation into the alleged rape of a 12-year-old boy inside the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, another parent has come forward to say her child was also a victim.

"She’s very upset, she says ‘Mom get me out of here,’" said the mother. "This is horrible."

This woman’s child was sent to the center for disciplinary reasons and for ditching school. The mom does not want to be identified to protect her daughter’s identity but says her child also became a victim.

"The other kids, that’s where the sexual assault and physical assault comes from," she said.

This mom says the allegations of the 12-year-old boy who alleged he was punched and raped by other youth in the facility during multiple incidents in March of 2023, are similar to what her child has also experienced.

"One instance when she was coming out the shower, she was groped on all parts of her body," her mom said. "I say 'Where’s the staff?' And she says, they’re standing right there."

This mom says staff members are in a monitoring room instead of being out in the open.

"So they’re over there monitoring, but the assault is happening over here," she said.

When the center’s staff intervenes, this mom maintains it’s often too physical and overbearing.

"If I would have hit her it’s a whole different thing CPS would be involved, but (there) five people can hold her down," she said.

Related: Report details staff failures in alleged rape of 12-year-old in Wayne County juvenile hall

FOX 2: "How does it make you feel?"

"Horrible. I am absolutely mortified," she said. "I notified everyone I could."

This mom says she has complained to the judge and the lawyer assigned to her child’s case. And although it took some time, her child is now at a different center.

"(She's) been transferred to a different facility and that’s the judge's court order," she said.

State officials tell FOX 2 that investigations have taken place in recent months and various violations have been identified.

Wayne County officials say changes are underway.

But this mom’s fight is not over and she says she is looking for an attorney to get justice for her child.

"When I heard this story I felt compelled to speak up because I want that little boy to know, I want that young man to know, he is not alone," she said. "I believe him the same way I believe my daughter."