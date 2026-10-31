3 Detroit hotels named among best in Midwest

article

The Brief Three hotels in Detroit have been named among the top 15 in the Midwest. The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton; the Shinola Hotel; and the Detroit Foundation Hotel received accolades in the in the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan also earned a spot on the top 15 list.



Three of Detroit's hotels were named among the top 15 in the Midwest.

That's according to the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards.

Nearly 800,000 people cast votes in the prestigious contest.

Top hotels in the Midwest

Local perspective:

The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton was named the fourth-best hotel in the Midwest.

Located at 1401 Michigan Ave. in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, the hotel is about a mile from downtown and features a rooftop lounge with retractable glass walls and ceiling.

Meanwhile, the Shinola Hotel, located at 1400 Woodward Ave., placed at No. 13 on the list.

Built by a Detroit-based watch brand with the same name, the Shinola features an art-filled living room-style lobby.

Coming in at No. 15 on the list is the Detroit Foundation Hotel, at 250 W. Larned St.

The 100-room hotel, located in downtown Detroit, was once a firehouse.

Grand Rapids hotel makes list:

Another Michigan hotel, this one in Grands Rapids, made the top 15 list.

The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, at 187 Monroe Ave., started its life in 1916 as the Pantlind Hotel. It was later bought and updated by Amway.

On-site amenities include rooftop pickleball, two restaurants and a spa.

Big picture view:

The top-ranked Midwest hotel on the list is The Pfister in Milwaukee.

For many sports teams visiting Milwaukee, the high-end Pfister Hotel is a convenient place to spend the night. The hotel, which has the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world, opened its doors in 1893. It was built by businessman Guido Pfister and his son, Charles, and is often a temporary home for U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes.

It's also rumored to be haunted.