3 hospitalized after shooting during fight at bowling alley in Allen Park

Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired overnight at a bowling alley in Allen Park.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which we're told happened around 1 a.m. Monday after an altercation at Thunderbowl Lanes on Allen Road near Outer Drive.

In the video, a group of people can be seen outside in the parking lot. Then someone pulls out a gun and fires shots back into the inside of the building.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital but police haven't confirmed if their injuries were due to gunshot wounds. Police did say they're believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't have anyone in custody at this time.

Police haven't said yet what led to the shooting or what the altercation was about.