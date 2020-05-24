30-year-old missing from home in Detroit, possibly suffering from mental illness

article

Christopher Ewing, 30, is missing from his home in the 19000 block of Westbrook on Detroit's west side.

Christopher was last seen on May 10th around 4:00 a.m.

He is described as a 30-year-old black male, 5'5", 145 lbs., brown eyes and medium length brown hair.



He's in good physical condition, but according to a family member, Christopher may be suffering from mental illness.

If anyone has seen Christopher Ewing, or knows of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.