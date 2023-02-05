4 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Detroit

Six people were injured following a house fire in Detroit on Sunday.

The fire happened at a home in the block of Winston, near Telegraph and 8 Mile.

Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fire. When they got to the house, all occupants were already out.

Four children under the age of six were transported to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. The children's parents were also transported.

They were all listed in temporary stable condition. The fire remains under investigation.

