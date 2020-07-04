4 people shot, 1 killed in quintuple shooting in Detroit

People in one Detroit neighborhood say gun violence is nothing new. But they’re still sad and shaken up after a drive by shooting.

A friend tells us a family was driving back from a party early Saturday morning.

That’s when Detroit police say three vehicles passed by and someone started shooting, hitting everyone in the family’s vehicle. A man who asked us not to show his face heard the gunshots ring out.

“I was already in bed when I heard the shots it happens all the time they are always firing guns and everything,” he said.

Police say a 39-year-old woman died. A 40-year-old man, and three boys who are 15, 12 and 9 were hurt.

The incident happened on Homer near Mullane street close to Mexicantown.

Advertisement

“I have grandkids myself they play on the sidewalk all the time and it’s dangerous to see these people can get away with it,” he said.

As police continue their investigation, neighbors hope someone with more information comes forward.

“I just turned 80 and it’s been going on forever it gets to the point what are you going to do you can’t go out in the first place because they might come around your house too,” he said.

If you have any more information call Detroit Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.