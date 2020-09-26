Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old and 1 other shot, police release photo of suspect 

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT. - Detroit Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 4-year-old Saturday night. 

Police say the shooting happened around 7:05 in the area of Belleterre and Burlingame.

Apparently the suspect, Devontae Lamar Berrien,  showed up to the location, fired shots and struck 2 people, including a 4 year-old girl. 

Berrien then fled the scene. 

The four year-old was taken to the hospital, and her condition is temporary serious condition.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition too . 

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 
 