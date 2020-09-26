4-year-old and 1 other shot, police release photo of suspect 

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 4-year-old Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:05 in the area of Belleterre and Burlingame.

Apparently the suspect, Devontae Lamar Berrien, showed up to the location, fired shots and struck 2 people, including a 4 year-old girl.

Berrien then fled the scene.

The four year-old was taken to the hospital, and her condition is temporary serious condition.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition too .

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

