4-year-old found girl found wandering Woodward reunited with mother

UPDATE (8:53): Detroit police say the mother of the girl has come to the police station and has been reunited with the child.

Detroit police need the public's help finding the parents of a lost 4-year-old.

The little girl's name is Regan, and she was found wandering at Mack and Woodward at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you know who she is, go to the DPD 3rd Precinct at 2875 W. Grand Blvd or call (313) 596-1301.