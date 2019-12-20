Expand / Collapse search

46 arrested in Warren in human trafficking sting

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Forty six people are under arrest in Warren after police break up a huge human trafficking ring. 

Warren police plan to provide more information later Friday morning at a news conferenced scheduled for 11 a.m. You can watch live on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page here

We're told 25 women and 21 men are included in the arrests after a sting involving members of the department's special investigations unit. 

The operation focused on prostitution and pandering. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they come in. 