46 arrested in Warren in human trafficking sting

Forty six people are under arrest in Warren after police break up a huge human trafficking ring.

Warren police plan to provide more information later Friday morning at a news conferenced scheduled for 11 a.m.

We're told 25 women and 21 men are included in the arrests after a sting involving members of the department's special investigations unit.

The operation focused on prostitution and pandering.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they come in.