5 kids, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Detroit

Multiple people have been rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Detroit Thursday morning.

Detroit fire Capt. Dave Fornell says six people, including multiple children and one firefighter, were taken to the hospital. He didn't know how seriously anybody had been injured yet but he did know the firefighter is expected to be okay.

Fornell said all five of the civilians taken to the hospital were children. They are a 4-month-old girl, two 2-year-old girls, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

The fire happened at a home in in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue on the city's northwest side, near 8 Mile and Lahser roads.

Fornell didn't have any information yet about how the fire may have started.

Fornell said the firefighter injured his groin while kicking down a door.

