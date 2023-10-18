5-year-old boy mauled to death by loose dog in Detroit

A five-year-old boy was killed by a loose neighborhood dog on Detroit's west side on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the 9300 Block of Pierson near Rouge Park, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police and the family say the dog was a pit bull.

The victim's aunt told FOX 2 that the child was playing outside in the backyard, which is fenced. The dog managed to grab the boy and pull him under the fence to the other side before fatally attacking him.

Following the incident, animal control apprehended a stray dog in the vicinity. However, it remains uncertain whether this is the same dog responsible for attacking the victim.

"My sister is truly distraught right now, at this moment," the boy's aunt said. "This is a very sad situation. As we know in Detroit, pit bulls (are) a big problem when you don't have them trained properly, or tied up, or put in a gate – secured properly."

FOX 2's Dave Spencer is on the scene and spoke with the victim's aunt about what happened. Check back for more information at 6 p.m. and throughout the evening.