6 arrested by Detroit police after officers were shot at by assault rifle

Six people were arrested after Detroit police were shot at by an assault rifle on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

No officers were injured and the situation ended with arrests of all involved in the 15800 block of Robson. The incident happened while the suspects were under investigation from the DPD Commerical Auto Theft Section.

DPD was investigating a white Dodge Charger with improper plates and a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say the occupants from both vehicles began firing multiple shots at the officers with an assault rifle, then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Four were arrested soon after, two ran into a nearby house and were barricaded. Officers eventually arrested them as well.

