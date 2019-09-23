7 injured in 4-alarm fire that destroyed senior apartment building

Officials say 51 units were occupied at the time of Monday's massive fire at a senior complex on the east side of the city.

The fire broke out at East Side Detroit Elderly apartments on Mack Avenue between Springle and Gray streets, injuring seven people.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said that of the injured, two police officers suffered smoke inhalation, a firefigthter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion and the tenants suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Resident Debra Williams says she and her 16-year-old granddaughter made it out with their lives and the clothes on her back during a four alarm fire.

"This is hearbreaking," Williams said. "I lost everything I own. I don't have anything but what I have got on my back. All of my medicine, everything, is in there."

"We are in the process of accounting for the residents, we have 54 units here, 51 we are told that are occupied," Jones said. "There may be visitors, family, in the apartment building. So what we are going to do, is get everyone together, go through the list, do a confirmation on paper, our firefighters are going to walk through this location to see if we can find any other individuals that are unaccounted for."

It is unclear if everyone living here made it out safely. The wind did firefighters no favors sending embers to nearby buildings - causing at least one of them to catch fire.



The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Detroit Department of Transportation busses are at the scene to transport residents to temporary housing.