911 Outages Reported Across Michigan

First responders across Michigan are dealing with a 911 outage early Friday morning. Oakland County officials say the outage impacts voice calls to 911. For all emergencies in Oakland County, you're asked to call 248-858-4911 until further notice. The 911 text messaging system is still working in places that offer the service.

This is how text to 911 works:

Create a text message like you normally would, in the spot where your contacts name or phone number would normally be displayed type in “911” as the phone number.

Type your message and include your address and send the message

An emergency dispatcher will respond to your message and coordinate a response with emergency services for your area.

Lapeer County dispatchers say the outage is due to a major fiber optic break. Use 810-667-0292 to reach them. You can also sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777.