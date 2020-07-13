AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old child taken by father after shooting in custody dispute

An Amber Alert has been issued for the girl believed to be with the father in a black Chrysler 300 with Michigan plate EGA 6057.

The alert is for Jaliyah Ford.The child was abducted at gunpoint. Southfield police say a custody dispute led to a shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot near Providence Hospital. Police have spoken to the mother.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in a lot at 1600 W Nile Mile Road at Metropolitan Professional Center between Southfield and Greenfield, across the street from the hospital.

We're told the shooting involved the two parents over their 1-year-old child. Police were not aware of or didn't elaborate on what the custody situation is.

Several bullet casings were seen on the ground. It's not clear yet who fired the shots.