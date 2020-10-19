Amber Alert issued for Lansing toddler abducted by 26-year-old man

An Ambert Alert has been issued for a missing toddler out of Lansing Township.

Two-year-old Phoenix Washingon Jr. is 2-foot-3-inches and 30 pounds.

A photo of Phoenix Washington Jr. (right) and his abductor.

He was last seen at 3209 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Police are looking for a 26-year-old, also named Phoenix Washington. He's 5-foot-5-inches and 160 pounds. He allegedly broke into the victim's home and abducted the child.

The suspect also threatened to harm both himself and Washington.

Be on the lookout for a black 4-door 2011 Mazda 3 with EFM6569 on the license plate.

Any sightings should be reported to (517) 730-5855.