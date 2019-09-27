Amber Guyger takes the stand in murder trial

article

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday morning to tell jurors what happened the night she shot and killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Guyger is charged with murder for the fatal shooting at the Southside Flats in Dallas in September of last year.

She claims she parked on the wrong floor after getting off her shift for the Dallas Police Department and went into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own. She shot him because she said she thought he was an intruder.

While on the stand, Guyger told jurors she's wanted to be a police officer since she was about 6 years old because she wanted to help people.

She talked about her training in the Dallas Police Academy and told jurors she was trained to always look for a suspect’s hands when confronted. She was taught to say, “Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands.”

Years after graduating from the academy and joining the department’s CRT team, Guyger explained she became intimately involved with her partner, Martin Rivera. She kept it a secret because, “I was embarrassed because he was married... I knew it was morally wrong.”

Rivera is the person she was sexting before the shooting and the person she contacted afterward.

Guyger said the week of the shooting her apartment complex sent out a messages about random moisture inspections. She was concerned about someone coming into her apartment and accidentally letting her dog Ranger out so she took him to her mom’s house in Arlington.

She said she usually went to sleep around midnight and had difficulty sleeping. She woke up at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting. She left for work at DPD's Southeast Substation. She made sure her door was locked, saying there were times it was difficult to lock the door.

“You would have to pull it and work with it,” she said.

At work that day, Guyger said she was responsible for securing the perimeter around the area where SWAT would be serving a warrant for robbery suspects who were “armed and very violent.” She called it a “tense situation.”

Guyger talked about texting Rivera after getting off her shift. She said she went to grab food with some of her co-workers while Rivera left to go to a scout meeting with his kids. She said there was no real plan for him to come over that night. Guyger said he had never been to her apartment.

Guyger said she never called her partner because he was married and she knew it was wrong. Instead, he would call her leaving the gym or a store.

She was on the phone with him when she returned to her apartment and drove up to what she believed was the third floor of the building. She stayed on the phone with him after backing her truck into a parking spot.

Guyger said she thought she was lucky to have found a parking spot close to the elevator so she wouldn't have to carry her equipment very far. That equipment included her lunchbox, backpack and heavy vest, which weighs about 30 pounds.

She carried the equipment out of her truck with her left arm because she was taught to always keep her gun hand free.

“I was just ready to go home,” Guyger said about her state of mind walking down the hallway to Jean’s apartment.

She was overcome with emotion when her defense attorney asked her opening Jean’s door. “No keep going,” she cried as the state asked for a recess.

Judge Tammy Kemp excused the jury for a 10-minute break to allow Guyger to compose herself.

After the recess, Guyger demonstrated for jurors what she was carrying as she opened Jean’s door. As she was inserting the key, she said she noticed it was cracked open.

Guyger said she heard movement inside the apartment. And as she put the key into the door, it pushed it opened.

“The motions of me doing all this is less than two seconds,” she said. “I was scared to death.”

“I thought I had came home and there was someone inside my apartment,” Guyger said. "I compared it to being in a car wreck, right before you hit that car."

Gugyer said there was no light on inside the apartment. She only saw a silhouetted figure by the window.

“I used my left arm to open the door and I drew my service weapon out,” Guyger said. “I yelled, ‘Let me see your hands, let me see your hands.’”

She said Jean started moving toward her saying, “Hey, hey, hey!” in an aggressive voice.

That’s when Guyger said she shot twice and Jean fell down.

“I was scared that he was going to kill me,” she said.

Guyger said it started hitting her that she didn't know the man who was on the floor. She was confused. She said she dialed 911 and claimed she started doing chest compressions with her free hand. She said she had never done CPR before.

She said she stopped the CPR because the call taker asked her where she was.

“I had no idea where I was. I had to go outside and look,” Guyger said.

When asked what was going through her mind at the time, Guyger replied, “I shot an innocent man. He didn't deserve it.”

Guyger explained she called her partner after getting off the phone with 911 because she was alone with a man that she had just shot. She didn’t have the help of a partner and felt alone.

The first officers who arrived told Guyger to leave the apartment. She said she did and cooperated with what she was asked to do after the shooting.

“I was scared,” she cried, breaking down in tears. “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Guyger said she feels like a terrible person because no police officer ever wants to hurt an innocent person.

“I wish he was the one with the gun who had killed me,” she cried.

