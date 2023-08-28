Ann Arbor police search for missing 12-year-old boy who has autism

article

Ann Arbor police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away Sunday.

Cody Ablan-Owen was last seen in the 1000 block of Newport Road on Sunday evening. It is believed he was riding his bicycle.

His family told police that he has autism and a history of running away.

Ablan-Owen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 734-794-6920.