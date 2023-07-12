Expand / Collapse search

LIVE RADAR: Another round of severe weather expected to roll through SE Michigan tonight

By David Komer
Severe Weather
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One day after a series of watches and warnings were issued throughout SE Michigan, a large band of unsettled weather appears to be targeting Metro Detroit again on Wednesday.

A flood watch is currently in place for our area with one to three inches of rainfall expected.  Watch our live radar tracker in the player above.

FOX 2 Weather Authority Stephanie Mead said she believes the first band of strong weather should arrive around 7 p.m. while a stronger second band should be expected later around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More storm chances ahead

Flood Watch and storms later tonight.

The rough weather is expected to arrive sometime around dinnertime or thereafter.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available - we will be posting all the warnings as they are issued. 

