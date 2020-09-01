Armed man shoots and kills alleged robber at Roseville car wash

An attempted robbery ended with one of the suspects getting shot and killed Tuesday night.

It happened at about 7 p.m. at the Wash Pointe Car Wash on Gratiot Avenue. When a man targeted by alleged robbers ended up producting his own weapon and opening fire.

Police say that two suspects walked up to a man and one of them pulled out a gun and attempted to rob him.

The victim was armed and exhanged gunfire with one of the suspects. He shot one of the suspected robbers who later died. Roseville police have not released information on the second suspect and whether that person escaped the scene or was arrested, as of yet.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information please call the Roseville police.