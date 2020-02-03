At least 2 killed in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce residence hall

article

At least two people are dead following a triple shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus.

Campus police said the shooting happened before noon at the Pride Rock Residence Hall. Two people were confirmed dead and a third person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The university was placed on lockdown. Students, faculty and staff were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

“Officers are being stationed throughout campus. Please limit movement until further notice,” the Texas A&M Commerce Police Department said on Twitter.

Video from SKY 4 showed several police vehicles around the campus. Officers appeared to be wrapping crime scene tape around the residence hall.

The university said the Rayburn Student Center was opened for additional shelter space. Classes were also canceled for the rest of the day.

Commerce ISD placed its schools in lock out mode as a precaution because of the police activity at the university.