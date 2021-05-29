Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic battery, assault charges

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday by Sandy Springs police on domestic violence-related charges, jail records show.

Ozuna, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on two charges for battery-family violence and aggravated assault-strangulation.

Sandy Springs police say they received a call around 12:26 p.m. about an assault at a home located on Windsor Cove. Officers later arrived at the home and heard "screaming coming from inside," police say.

According to the Sandy Springs police report, "officers entered the residence through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

Investigators said Ozuna's wife did suffer visible injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital.

The Atlanta Braves released a statement Saturday evening saying in part, "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

This is not the first time the Ozuna family has undergone domestic issues. According to TMZ Sports, Ozuna's wife was arrested on May 29, 2020, for allegedly throwing an object at Ozuna in Miami, Florida.

Ozuna did not travel with the Braves to New York for the team's series against the Mets due to broken fingers he suffered during a game in Boston on Tuesday.

No word on when Ozuna will make his first court appearance.

