Authorities investigating after photo depicts former Bedford High football players wearing KKK hoods

Authorities are investigating after a recently posted photo appears to show former Bedford High School football players wearing KKK hoods.

The photo emerged after allegations that Bedford players racially taunted Ann Arbor Pioneer High School's varsity football team before a game that Pioneer forfeited.

"The allegation was that there was a racial slur was used toward one of their players," said Dr. Carl Shultz, the superintendent of Bedford Public Schools. "We cannot find any validation for the allegation that was made."

Shultz denounced the hooded photo and other photos that surfaced on social media.

"These images depict racial motivations, Confederate flags, KKK-type garb, statements that are absolutely not what we represent," he said.

It is unknown who posted the photo of the football players.

"Quite honestly they’re not posted by Bedford residents or Bedford Students," Shultz said. "Anyone can grab an image off of the Internet and can manipulate that image."

While the photos don't show faces, the former players can be identified by their jersey numbers.

"[They] are professional employees, they are collegiate athletes. This could be detrimental to an individual who's trying to get a career, a job in the career field of their choice," Shultz said. "Those students have since gone to the local authorities here in Monroe County and have asked them to investigate."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it took a complaint from seven former Bedford students. Authorities said they have some leads and are investigating.

Shultz said the schools are working to mediate the tensions. That started with a volleyball game Thursday evening.

"Both Bedford HS and Ann Arbor Pioneer High School volleyball teams played at Bedford. There was a joint statement read before the game. It was crafted by both administration teams, and it talked about unity and moving forward in a positive sportsman-like way, and I hope that’s what we’re able to do here so our communities can heal," he said.

