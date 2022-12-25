Barricaded gunman situation unfolding on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side.

The incident is unfolding in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.

According to police, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, they went to the home to follow up on a man armed with a weapon call. On arrival, they talked to the suspect's family, and they indicated he suffers from a mental illness. They also told police he had been displaying violent behavior.

Police say the man is armed with a handgun and refuses to come out. No one else is inside the home with him.

Detroit police negation team, SRT, and CIT officers are on the scene assisting. DPD is asking residents to avoid the area and stay inside.

"If you can hear the words of my voice, we just want to get you some help. We do not want anyone hurt," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes during a press briefing.

