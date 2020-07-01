Beaumont's new COVID-19 test can detect the virus in 30-45 minutes, using only saliva, blood, or urine

If it's going to take exponentially more testing to curb the pandemic, experts at Beaumont figured it might help to avoid the invasive swabs and shorten the detection period.

The result of that effort is a new coronavirus test that's both "highly accurate" and "relatively inexpensive" to develop. And results take about the same amount of time as a pizza delivery a little late arriving to the customer's home.

Announced on Wednesday, Beaumont Health researchers have created a COVID-19 test capable of yielding results in 30-45 minutes using only blood, saliva, or urine.

"We need more testing options if we’re going to stage a successful public health response to COVID-19," Dr. Laura Lamb said. "This is a rapid test that does not require expensive machinery to run and the materials for it are relatively inexpensive. The more options we have for testing, the better."

The shortened period for screening could prove useful for people entering a nursing home, cruise ships, schools, prisons, or Amazon warehouses - all places where exposure can increase and potential infections could prove deadly.

“Because this is an existing test, we are optimistic with the right resources, it could be ready for widespread use within a month or so," Lamb added.

Results from current tests with accurate results can take as much as 24 hours, which isn't conducive to how many employers and long-term care facility managers operate. For those that don't get a test, it's 14 days of self-quarantine without symptoms before one can be permitted into public spaces.

Michigan's current testing capacity sits at around 15,000 a day - enough to mitigate the spread of the virus but not enough to suppress it. Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci at the federal level believe pouring more resources into testing infrastructure is one way the U.S. can curb COVID-19.