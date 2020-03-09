Bernie Sanders holding coronavirus roundtable in Detroit

Hoping for a repeat of his big win in Michigan in the 2016 primary, Bernie Sanders is in the midst of making several campaign stops across the state.

Monday afternoon he's taking part in a roundtable discussion on the coronavirus COVID-19 in Detroit. You can watch the live stream below.

App users tap here to watch.

Sanders is discussing the global coronavirus outbreak and what must be done to address it.

He's joined by medical professionals and national and state public health leaders.

Later in the evening, he's holding a town hall at the University of Michigan-Dearborn field house.

Bernie Sanders was in Ann Arbor last night and also previously in Grand Rapids.

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday, March 10. Get more information on voting and your ballot here.