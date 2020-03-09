Bernie Sanders to hold coronavirus roundtable in Detroit on Monday

article

Hoping for a repeat of his big win in Michigan in the 2016 primary, Bernie Sanders is in the midst of making several campaign stops across the state.

Monday afternoon he'll take part in a roundtable discussion on the coronavirus COVID-19 in Detroit. Tickets are not available but you can watch a live stream right here with FOX 2. It's scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Sanders will be discussing the global coronavirus outbreak and what we must do to address it.

He'll be joined by medical professionals and national and state public health leaders.

Then later in the evening, he's holding a town hall at the University of Michigan-Dearborn field house.

Bernie Sanders was in Ann Arbor last night and also previously in Grand Rapids.

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday, March 10. Get more information on voting and your ballot here.