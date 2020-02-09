Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run in Dearborn, suspect vehicle caught on camera

Dearborn Police are investigating after reports of a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 pm Saturday, in the area of Warren Ave and Payne Street a bicyclist was hit by a car while riding on the westbound shoulder of Warren Ave.

Police say the suspect vehicle failed to stop after the collision with the bike and fled the scene.

A 51-year-old Dearborn resident was hit and rushed to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition from his injuries.

The accident was captured on video along with a photo of the suspect’s car, Dearborn Police are investigating further.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated, "The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this incident. We extend our support to the victim and his family during this difficult time."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

