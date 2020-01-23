Black mold forcing some Dearborn firefighters to sleep outside in rigs

article

Health concerns forced some Dearborn firefighters out of their fire station overnight.

Union members told FOX 2 that Station Five in Melvindale on Oakwood Street has a black mold problem.

It was apparently caused by flooding inside the station two weeks ago.

The firefighters say they can't stay inside the station so, for now, they're sleeping inside their trucks outside the building.

FOX 2 has reached out for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.