Bloomfield Hills High School on lock down, emergency responders on scene

Bloomfield Hills High School was on lockdown with emergency responders are at the scene but it has been determined to be a false alarm, according to officials.

Per Bloomfield Hills Schools, a BluePoint Alert pull station was pulled and emergency personnel responded.

The school posted the following update:

According to its website, "BluePoint is a rapid emergency response system is a proven pull station and mobile device alert system that enhances safety and security protocols."

