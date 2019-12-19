Bloomfield Hills High School on lock down, emergency responders on scene
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bloomfield Hills High School was on lockdown with emergency responders are at the scene but it has been determined to be a false alarm, according to officials.
Per Bloomfield Hills Schools, a BluePoint Alert pull station was pulled and emergency personnel responded.
The school posted the following update:
According to its website, "BluePoint is a rapid emergency response system is a proven pull station and mobile device alert system that enhances safety and security protocols."
Photo from Bloomfield Hills High School